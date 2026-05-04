Mrs. Cindy Chanthy Luangrath, age 78, of Smyrna TN passed away April 22, 2026. She was born in Laos, was a dedicated to nursing, and being a great mother. Mrs. Luangrath was an extremely determined woman with a strong character and an invincible spirit.
Mrs. Luangrath is survived by her husband Yonh Luangrath; daughter, Dana Souksavanh; son, Mark Souksavanh; eight siblings; and many extended family members.
Services will be kept private.
Donations and flowers may be sent to the family.
Funeral Services Provided By
Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro 1488 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.
This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!