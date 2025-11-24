OBITUARY: Christy Leann Smith

Christy Leann Smith, age 57 of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away November 13, 2025. A native of Murfreesboro Tennessee, she graduated from Riverdale High School, received her bachelor’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University where she was an active member of the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority, her master’s degree from Memphis State, and her Juris Doctor from the Nashville School of Law. She practiced law in Nashville.

She is preceded in death by her father, Howard C. Smith, her grandparents, Lee and Mable Blair of Smyrna, and Everette and Elizabeth Smith of Murfreesboro.

LeAnn is survived by her greatest joy and son, James Howard Hunter; her mother, Dorothy Smith; brothers, Jerry W Smith and Greg Smith; nephews, LC and Everette Smith of Murfreesboro, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

LeAnn was an avid reader, loved to travel and was an exceptional cook.

Leann will be remembered for her winning smile, kindness, sharp wit and her unwavering loyalty to those she loved.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, November 24, 2025, from 12:00 until 1:45 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro. Graveside services will follow at 2:00 pm in Evergreen Cemetery with Teb Batey officiating.

