OBITUARY: Christopher Tye Walls

Christopher Tye Walls age 43 of Murfreesboro passed away Saturday night, January 17, 2026, at St. Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville.

He was born November 28, 1982, in Murfreesboro. Chris was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roy Walls and Nannie Walls Dunn. He was cell tower technician with Mastec and served two years in the U.S. Navy.

Chris loved nature and outdoor adventures, motorcycle enthusiast and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his mother, Rita Walls of Murfreesboro; his canine companion, Buddy; two stepchildren, Zoe Neal and Kevin Neal both of Chattanooga; aunts and uncles, Wanda Hollis and Bobby (Cecilia) Walls all of McMinnville, Dan Walls, Verna Green and Kathy Scott all of Smithville; several cousins and his work family at Murfreesboro Mastec.

The family has honored Chris’s request to be cremated, and a Memorial Service will be held 6 PM Thursday, January 22, 2026, at DeKalb Funeral Chapel with Bro. Michael Hale officiating.

Visitation will be Thursday 4 PM until the time of the service at 6 PM. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to DeKalb Funeral Chapel to help with funeral expenses. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is honored to care for the Walls family.

