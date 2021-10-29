Christopher Lee Smythia, age 48 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on October 24, 2021.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Linda Smythia, and son, Caleb Smythia.

Chris was raised and spent most of his life in Lavergne, TN. He was an incredible husband and grandfather, along with being a fierce friend to all he loved.

Chris is survived by his wife, Misty Smythia; father, Eddie Smythia; children, Spencer Smythia, Frank Teague, Britney Forbes (Robert) Briana Wheeler, and Braxton Wheeler; grandchildren, Kinslee Smythia and Robert Malachi Forbes; sister, Lori Smythia Hedge (Brandon); and nephews, Nate and Ethan Hedge.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with memorial service beginning at 3:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Chris’s memory to JourneyPure, 5080 Florence Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

