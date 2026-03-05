OBITUARY: Christopher Shane Prince

Christopher Shane Prince, age 55, of East Point, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, February 27, 2026, at his home surrounded by his family. Shane was the son of Melba “Jean” Gibbs Prince and the Late Henry Lewis “Bobby” Prince.

Shane was a native of Lavergne, Tennessee and was a loyal fan of the University of Tennessee Volunteers. He worked for many years as a landscape specialist.

He is survived by his wife, Amanda Prince; son, Dylan Prince; daughters, Ashley Prince, Cloie Prince and Alisa Prince; step daughter, Kaleigh Earnest and her husband Jimmy; grandchildren, Kryder Earnest, Axel Earnest, Jordan Earnest, Phoenix Prince, Aryana Earnest, Kinsley Earnest, Ronnie Porter, Jr. and Oakley Harris; mother, Jean Prince; brother, Scotty Prince and his wife Marie.

Service to celebrate Shane will be at Two Thirty the afternoon of Friday, March 6, 2026, at Roselawn Funeral Home with Bro. Jimmy Carver officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will also be the afternoon of Friday, March 6, 2026, from Twelve Thirty till the service begins at Two Thirty at Roselawn Funeral Home. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email