OBITUARY: Christopher Patrick Miller

Christopher Patrick Miller, age 47 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at StoneCrest Medical Center.

He was a native of Nashville, Tennessee and was a beloved son, father, brother, grandfather, and uncle.

Survivors include his father, Ray Miller; mother and stepfather, Peggy and Nick Carter; children, Devin Miller, Shawn Neal, Gracey Neal, Isaac Miller, and Justin Clark; his siblings, Jennifer Roman, Charlotte McCoy, Erica Miller, and Jeff Miller; grandchildren, Karsin, Kaydin, Layla, Meadow, Kimber, Gabe, Silas, and Emmett; nieces and nephews, Megan, Brittany, Joshua, Stephanie, Nicolas, and Liberty; an uncle, Tracy Hill; and a host of other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by a brother, Jason Carter and a nephew, Austin Poole; and uncles, Eric Hill and Russ Hill; and maternal grandparents, Bill and Pat Hill.

Christopher was a United States Navy veteran and a very talented artist.

Visitation will be Sunday, June 18, 2023, from 1:00 pm until the time of a memorial service beginning at 4:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Miller family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

