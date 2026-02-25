Christopher Grady Brandon passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and friends. He was born on January 30, 1973, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his father Grady Brandon.

Survived by his mother, Linda Brandon; wife, Andrea Brandon of nearly 10 years and stepson, Dax Hale. He is also survived by his lifelong best friend and hetero-lifemate Hagan Hicks (wife Cari Hicks).

Chris never met a stranger and would carry on a conversation about anything with anybody. He had a calming spirit about him that made those around him feel at ease. Chris loved telling jokes and making people laugh! His sense of humor was fully active until the end and even made jokes in his final hours. He was fortunate enough to have a group of close friends from elementary school and high school that remained close throughout the years that still holds tight. Chris was an avid Cubs fan and loved all things baseball! That love of baseball was instilled in him by his parents from a very young age. He loved playing softball with his Dad and church team.

Chris retired as a Radiologic Technologist after 26 years of doing what he loved. Throughout his career, he worked at MMC, St. Thomas Midtown, Stonecrest, and Hope Clinic and made many friends along the way. Chris loved his family well. He, Andrea, and Dax loved to travel and experience new things. He was always up for an adventure and was able to make lasting memories with his family. He was a loving stepdad and was so proud of Dax. He loved his mother and loved taking care of her.

Chris was a member of Northside Baptist Church. He was a Christ believer and follower and loved telling others of the hope we have in Jesus. He finished strong in his faith and is no doubt celebrating his homecoming.

Visitation for the Brandon family will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, from 10:00 am until the time of funeral services beginning at 1:00 pm with Pastor David Bramble officiating. Burial will follow in Jones Hill Cemetery, Watertown with Matthew Presley, Conner Hicks, Eli Nokes, Josiah Nokes, and Andrew Nokes serving as pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers, aka the “Fellas” will be, Hagan Hicks, Robert McAdams, Mike Jones, Greg Jones, Chris Owings, Chris Jones, Bo Alexander, Mike Wolford, Mark Brown, and Stan Grimes.

Memorials in memory of Chris may be made to Greenhouse Ministries, 307 S Academy St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130; or Isaiah 117 House of Murfreesboro at PO Box 842, Elizabethton, TN 37644 and an online guestbook is available for the Brandon family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

