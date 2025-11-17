OBITUARY: Christopher George Hollis

Christopher George Hollis, 54, of Murfreesboro, passed away November 11, 2025.

Chris Hollis was a man whose heart belonged to his family above all else. He adored his children and grandchildren, and nothing brought him more joy than seeing their faces light up. Chris had a deep love for the outdoors – whether he was hunting, wearing his favorite camo, or just enjoying the quiet moments in nature. A true Tennessee fan through and through, he proudly cheered on the Tennessee Titans and the Tennessee Vols every season. Chris will be remembered for his big heart, his loyalty, and the unconditional love he gave to those around him. His presence will be deeply missed, but his love and legacy will continue to live on in all who knew him.

Chris is preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Ressie Hartley.

He is survived by his children, Courtney Hollis (Blake), Faith Hollis, and Christopher Hollis (Trisha); Grandchildren, Kayce and Jaxson; Siblings, Tena Taylor (Jason) and Ronald Hollis; Mother of his daughters, Jennifer Ladd; And many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visitation will be held at Phillips-Robinson Funeral Home, 2707 Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216, on Tuesday, November 18, from 11 AM until his Celebration of Life at 2 PM.