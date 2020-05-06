Christopher Calvo, age 70, of Smyrna, TN, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. A native of Nashville, TN, he was the son of the late Louis and Anna Gammon Calvo. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Carrie Leverett; and brother, David Calvo.

A private family Funeral Mass will be held Thursday at 1:00 p.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church. Rev. Phillip A.Halladay will officiate. A graveside service will be Friday at 10:00 a.m. in Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.

He is survived by his loving wife, Cathy Smallwood Calvo; son, Christopher Calvo; daughters, Cheryl Lamauro and Cecilia Calvo; sisters, Melina (John) Boyce, and Susan (Terry) Whitley; brothers, George (Jackie) Calvo, Mike (Renata) Calvo, Pat (Janet) Calvo, Robbie (Pam) Calvo, Tim (Tina) Calvo and Bill (Amandy) Calvo; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mr. Calvo was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and was a Vietnam Veteran. He worked in construction for many years.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.