Christopher Brian Jones, age 54, of Murfreesboro, passed away on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. He was a native of Cookeville, TN, and grew up in Lawrenceburg, TN.

He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, where he was the team captain of the football team and a founder of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes chapter. He went on to receive his master’s degree in clinical psychology from Middle Tennessee State University. In recent years, he partnered with MTSU’s Professional Sales program, helping develop and mentor future sales professionals.

His faith was central to his life. He was dedicated to serving his local church, employing his musical and technical talents in choir and production. Most recently, he served as a Hope Builder at People of Hope Church in Murfreesboro.

A gifted leader and encourager, Chris possessed a tenacious work ethic and built his career around helping others grow. He served as Vice President of Sales for Optum Insights and was known for his integrity, passion for coaching, and inspiring people to reach their potential.

A devoted husband and father, Chris loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed beach trips, cheering on the Nashville Predators, and watching favorite movies with his family. He continued his lifelong love of sports by competing in endurance road races, triathlons, and serving as a Huddle Leader for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Endurance. He delighted in supporting his children’s sports and activities. Chris approached life with joy, optimism, and a steady positivity that will remain his enduring legacy.

Chris is survived by his wife of 30 years, Sharon Dyer Jones; his children, Patrick Jones and Sarah Jones; his parents, Levon and Eulalia Jones; his brother, Daryl Thomas Jones, and wife Camala; sister‑in‑law, Tamala Jones; and nieces and nephews Meghan, Mikaela, Matthew, Connor, and Madison. He was preceded in death by his brother, Kevin Anthony Jones.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 6:00 PM. www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (www.fca.org) or Hockey Fights Cancer (www.nhl.com/community/hockey-fights-cancer/).

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” — 2 Timothy 4:7

