Christopher Bliss Woodall, 63, of Murfreesboro, TN, peacefully passed away on April 7, 2022 surrounded by loved ones, after a difficult battle with cancer. He fought such a good fight but his body was no match to cancer. He despised hospital visits but would often keep his nurses giggling. It pains us that his treatment was unsuccessful but Chris is now healed from cancer and pain free.

Chris was born on December 28, 1959 to Bliss and Jane Woodall in the bustling city of Oakland, California. Shortly after, the family moved to Nashville, TN where Chris graduated from McGavock High in 1978. He was a loving and caring son and brother, later in life, father, uncle, and grandpa.

To relax, Chris enjoyed fishing and hunting with his good buddies. He was the master at catfishing on Old Hickory lake. Honestly, he had it down to a science. If he wasn’t out in nature, he was most likely watching a good ole western movie or some college football. Roll tide roll!

He took after his father with storytelling, he may drag it out a bit but it was always worth it. He loved to share stories of his wonderful childhood. You’ll have to ask about the gorilla suit incident, it’s a family favorite.

He was a big family man and would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. More than once, he dropped everything to help his children clear across the states. When I wondered how he had the energy, it was clearly just a father’s love. His friendship and love were effortless as he gave his all to his loved ones.

Chris was predeceased by father, Bliss Thorpe Woodall, and brother, Charles Baker Woodall. He is survived by mother Jane Woodall; two children Ashley Stamps (Ben) and Bryson Woodall (Ashley); grandchildren Easton, Whitley, Adley, Caleb, and Maggie.

Services will be held at a private location for the family on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation.

https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/