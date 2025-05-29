OBITUARY: Christine W. King

Mrs. Christine King age 97 passed away on Sunday, March 30, 2025 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, Tn.

She is survived by daughters, Dorothy Knox and Sheena King, sons, Robert L. King, Jr. and Thomas (Norma) King, sisters, Louise Knox Hayes, Lorene Wade and Mary Thomas. 20 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Public Viewing, Thursday, April 3, 2025 from 4-6:00pm at Hellum Funeral Chapel.

Family Visitation, Friday, from 11-12 Noon with funeral service to follow at Bradley Creek MB Church 9014 Bradley Creek Rd. Milton, Tn. 37118 Pastor Mario Holman, Eulogist.

Interment, Evergreen Cemetery, Murfreesboro, Tn.

Please keep the King family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements entrusted to Hellum Funeral Home, Inc. 611 South Highland Ave. Murfreesboro, Tn. 37130 (615) 893-4323.