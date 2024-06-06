OBITUARY: Christine Rowland

Christine Rowland, age 90 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, June 3, 2024, at the Harmony at Victory Station.

She was a native of Rutherford County and a daughter of the late Luther Herman Arnold and Mattie Sue Ferrell Arnold.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of sixty-four years, James Rowland; brothers, Bobby Lindell Arnold and Michael Arnold; and a sister, Olene McCluskey.

Survivors include her sons, Mark Rowland and wife Courtney and Chris Rowland and wife Rhonda; grandchildren, Austin, Taylor, Ethan, and Oscar Rowland; a brother, Luther Jackson Arnold and wife Diane; a sister, Linda Goddard; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Christine was a faithful member of Mt. Hermon Baptist Church for over sixty years. She had worked for the Daily News Journal and later, the banking industry in Rutherford County for many years.

Visitation with the family will be held Monday, June 10, 2024, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 11:00 am until the time of funeral services beginning at 1:00 pm with Brian Harrell officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook is available for the Rowland family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email