Christine Hill Reed, age 83 of Milton, TN passed away on November 13, 2021.

She was born in Cannon County to the late Willie and Myrtle Derting Hill.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, David Reed, and siblings, Pauline Fann, I.B. Hill, and Bobbi Faye Hale.

Mrs. Reed is survived by her husband, Eugene Reed; children, Phillip Reed and wife Teri, Joe Reed and wife Cherrie Lynn, and Angie Clark and husband Ray; grandchildren, Brandon, Jeremy, Matthew, Jamie, Christie, Ethan, and April; and great-grandchildren, Memphis, Maddox, Elora, and Asher.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, November 16, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Hopewell Presbyterian Church with funeral service beginning at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Milton Cemetery.

