OBITUARY: Christine Margaret Darby

Christine Margaret Darby, age 72 of Murfreesboro passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2025.

She was a native of Framingham, Massachusetts and was preceded in death by her parents, William Grace and Helen Grace.

Mrs. Darby was a retired LPN and had worked at many HCA Healthcare Hospitals throughout Nashville.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years husband, Phillip Darby; children, Justin Darby and wife Hilary, Josh Darby, Jill Blythe and husband Robert; grandchildren, Cade, Kaylie, Tristan, Alyssa, Madison, Preston, Lily, Ava.

A private family service will be at a later date. Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of cremation arrangements. www.woodfinchapel.com

