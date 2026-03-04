OBITUARY: Christine Joanne Walker Williams

Christine Joanne Walker Williams (June 21, 1936 – March 1, 2026). Christine Williams went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 1, 2026 after a wonderful and full life. Christine was born in Tom Bean Texas to Cecil Roy Walker and Margaret Linda Teague Walker, and was raised with her siblings, Cecilia Linda, Douglas and Aubrey.

Christine married her childhood sweetheart, Wayne Williams, and together they raised 4 children, Dewayne, David, Nancy and Linda. Wayne and Chris lived most of their adult lives in Fort Worth, Texas until his death in 2020. Christine relocated to Murfreesboro, Tennessee to be cared for by her children.

Christine was a faithful Christian who loved her Lord and loved to support her church and its servants. Her favorite Bible verses were Micah 6:8 “Do justice, love mercy and walk humbly with God”, and Zephaniah 3:17 “God rejoices over me with singing”. She had many dear friends who knew her to be kind and loving. Christine enjoyed a life of travel, reading the Bible and many other books, family vacations, games, and word puzzles. She read the entire Bible every year from 1976 until 2025, and many years, twice. She and “Papa” loved to spend time at their ranch in Graham, where they built their “Almost Heaven”. She was Mamaw and Grandma to 11 grandchildren and lived to see 11 great-grandchildren born.

Christine was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Wayne; her daughter, Nancy Williams-Carter; all of her siblings and a lifetime of dear friends.

She is survived by son Dewayne Williams, son David Williams (Jeanne), and daughter Linda Williams (Michelle Smith). Grand children are Sara Carter-Elrod (Daniel, 4 children), Jamie Albritton, James Taylor Carter (Amanda, 3 children), Christy Carter (Connor), Matthew Wayne Williams (Janelle), Zachary Albritton (Samantha), Catherine Carter (Chris, one child), Philip Albritton (Erica, 3 children), Hannah Williams (Autumn), Michael Williams, Andrew Williams (Nicole). Aunt Chris was also deeply loved by many nieces and nephews.

Family visitation will be Thursday, March 5, 4 – 7pm at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Funeral service will be Friday March 6, 10 am at First Baptist Church, Murfreesboro, 200 E Main St. Internment will be Monday, March 9, 10am at Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Sherman, Texas.

As the family will not be able to transport flowers to the gravesite in Texas, please consider donating to Doors of Hope Women’s Recovery Center (https://www.opendoorsofhope.org) in her honor, instead.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

