OBITUARY: Christine Goodman Mercer

Christine Goodman Mercer was born on April 7, 1935, in Hartford, KY., and passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Murfreesboro, TN.

She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, and many more family and friends. Her daughter Linda Bengtson, grandson Paul, great-grandchildren Hailey and Colin, and great-great-grandchildren Theo, Kai, and Mason. Her son Gary Clark Mercer Jr and wife Brenda, grandchildren Jessica and Robbie, great-grandchildren Jasper, Savanna, and great-great-grandchild Reed. Her daughter Diane Jobman and husband Robert, grandchildren Danielle and her spouse Paul, Lorielle and her spouse Duston, and great-grandchildren Levi, Gabrielle, Corrin and Caroline. Her daughter Jackie Staton and husband Scott, grandchildren Craig and wife Jessica, Cory and wife Jaclyn, Melissa, and Ryan and fiancé Bonnie, and great-grandchildren Grayson, Easton, Peyton, and Jerry. Her sisters Doris Schatz and Linda DeMith and their families. Her longest time best friend and soul sister Betty Daugherty.

She was preceded in death by her husband Gary Clark Mercer Sr and son Vaughn Eugene Mercer, her mother Famie Goodman and father Levi Goodman Sr, and her brother Levi Goodman Jr.

Christine raised five children while traveling overseas multiple times and traveling within the US for many years, supporting her husband while he served in the United States Air Force. Her service as a military wife and mother deserved the highest medal of honor, which she wore on her heart, regardless of recognition. Their travels landed them in Smyrna, Tennessee, where she has lived for the past 48 years.

Christine was known to some as Chris, Mom, and Granny. She was someone who felt deeply and loved unconditionally. She was a model of grace and demonstrated God’s love in all that she did. She often called to give devotion to family, which was always exactly what they needed. She united our family in so many ways, and especially when times were most difficult.

She was the biggest Kentucky Wildcat basketball fan around, through the ups and downs of their seasons, she stayed a dedicated supporter. Her birthday celebration each year consisted of the largest family gatherings she could muster, further demonstrating her constant devotion and admiration of her family.

She called her family and friends daily and would never allow anyone to end the call with a “good-bye”. So, on that note, we will close with the most heartfelt “I Love You, and we will see you later” because we know that she is dancing on the streets of gold in her heavenly parade of welcoming, rejoicing the glorious truth that she spoke in our lives each day.

Visitation will be Wednesday 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 10:00 AM Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. www.woodfinchapel.com

