OBITUARY: Christine Clarice Blow

Christine Clarice Blow, age 75 of Smyrna, TN, died December 8, 2025, at her home. She was a native of Los Angeles, California, but made Smyrna her home more than 20 years ago, and was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Carstens, and Harriett Collins Carstens, and her sister Robin Carstens.

Chris was a member of Living Water Church and was a veteran of the United States Army. She was proud to be a Nurse and, after retiring, devoted her time to her husband, children, grandchildren, a large group of friends, and anyone she found in need of help. Chris had the unique ability to connect instantly with anyone in her vicinity and took God’s command to serve the least of these as her life’s mission. It was not uncommon for her to sit with hospice patients, deliver meals, or offer support in any way she could.

During her last months, Chris was blessed with time to visit and speak with her extensive circle of family and friends, which brought her immense joy and gratitude. She maintained her commitment to serving others right up until her final day, just as she prayed she could. She took great pride in passing the legacy of service to her children and grandchildren, and they remained her greatest accomplishment and joy until her final moment.

She is survived by husband of 50 years, Thomas Blow; daughters; Elizabeth Yorks and husband Brian, Jennifer Loboda and husband Jonathan; grandchildren; Andrew Yorks, Brandon Yorks, Briana Yorks, Macey Yorks, Olivia Yorks, Jane Loboda, Samuel Loboda, and Maeve Loboda; sister, Kathy Probert and husband Andrew; brothers, Mike Carstens, Jim Carsten and wife Beth, Harry Carsten and wife Sue.

In lieu of flowers please send pictures or stories about her to [email protected]

A memorial service will be held at Hope Fellowship Church on Dec. 29, 2025 @ 1pm. Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of cremation arrangements. www.woodfinchapel.com