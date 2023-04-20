OBITUARY: Christie Elaine Bush

Christie Elaine Bush, age 48, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away on Saturday, April 15th, 2023, at the inpatient unit of Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, TN.

Christie was born on Thursday, February 20th, 1975, to parents Clarence and Patricia Bush in Jackson, TN.

Christie is survived by her mother, Patricia Bush; daughter, Kaylin Bush; sisters, Rhonda Gillihan and Lori Hannah; nieces and nephews, Amber Luker, Hunter Hannah, Hailey Duggin, and Robbie Higdon; great nieces and nephews, Carson Duggin, Eli Luker, Savannah Luker, and Madison Higdon; best friend, Cortney Barnhart, the family dog, Cupcake, all of Tennessee; and aunt, Janet Phillips of California.

She is preceded by her father, Clarence Bush.

Christie was a loving daughter, mother, and sister. She was “mom” to many, and loved by all. She worked in a nail salon and was always seen with either bright green or pink nails no matter the holiday. She loved flowers and butterfies, and will be missed dearly by those close to her.

A visitation for family and friends was held on Tuesday, April 18th, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, in Murfreesboro, TN. Funeral Service was on Wednesday, April 19th, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, in Murfreesboro, with burial following at Evergreen Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/