OBITUARY: Christian Tyler Martin

Christian Tyler Martin, age 31 of Smyrna passed away Friday January 16, 2026. He was a native of Nashville and was a self-made man, and devoted husband and father. He was former owner of Martin Plumbing and owner of Projex Development.

He is survived by his wife, Jessica Barrett Martin; children, Dawson Martin and Myla Martin; father, Timmy Martin and wife Erica; mother, Misty Dawn Hillard; brother, Bishop Martin and wife Katlyn, and Kendall; sister, Paxton Furman; grandparents, Sandra Biggs and husband Colby, Mike Hillard and wife Virginia. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Jerry Martin.

“While flowers are a lovely gesture, the family asks that you consider a gift toward the future of his children, Dawson & Myla. Donations may be made directly to Dawson & Myla’s separate savings accounts at Pinnacle Bank. “

Visitation will be Friday 10:00AM until 12 Noon at LifePoint Church in Smyrna. Funeral service to follow at 12 Noon. Private burial in Woodlawn Memorial Park. www.woodfinchapel.com