OBITUARY: Christian Tyler Martin

Christian Tyler Martin, age 31 of Smyrna passed away Friday January 16, 2026. He was a native of Nashville and was a self-made man, and devoted husband and father. He was former owner of Martin Plumbing and owner of Projex Development.
He is survived by his wife, Jessica Barrett Martin; children, Dawson Martin and Myla Martin; father, Timmy Martin and wife Erica; mother, Misty Dawn Hillard; brother, Bishop Martin and wife Katlyn, and Kendall; sister, Paxton Furman; grandparents, Sandra Biggs and husband Colby, Mike Hillard and wife Virginia. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Jerry Martin.
“While flowers are a lovely gesture, the family asks that you consider a gift toward the future of his children, Dawson & Myla. Donations may be made directly to Dawson & Myla’s separate savings accounts at Pinnacle Bank. “
Visitation will be Friday 10:00AM until 12 Noon at LifePoint Church in Smyrna. Funeral service to follow at 12 Noon. Private burial in Woodlawn Memorial Park. www.woodfinchapel.com
This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Smyrna.
Obituaries provided free for the community.
