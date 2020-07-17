Christian J. Burgins, Age 21, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020. He was born on September 16, 1998 in Nashville. The child of Julia Sorrow Dozier and Christopher Burgins. Christian attended Rutherford County Schools and graduated from Blackman High School in 2017.

Christian was as good a son as there was. Like many kids his age he had his ups and his downs and worked extremely hard to conquer them. He was as fun to be around as anybody. His smile was as bright as there ever has been. Christian was the best of us. Christian loved his life and family and we will continue to love him and cherish our memories of him in the future.

Christian is survived by his parents, Chris Burgins and Ryan & Julia Dozier of Nashville. His siblings Caleb Dozier, Jacob Burgins, Zoe’ Burgins, Olivia Dozier, Steven Dozier, and Ava Dozier. His grandmothers Donna Burgins, and Rita Sorrow. He is also survived by Jeremy & Jessica Burgins, Fred & Kimberly Burgins Lucio as well as many other aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by John H. Sorrow, Sr., his maternal grandfather.

We’ve been touched by everyone that has reached out saying how much of a good guy he was and how much they loved him and will miss him. Christian touched many many lives and will be forever missed by all his friends and family.

We will be having a viewing for everyone that he has ever touched to come and get closure. Christian would definitely have loved for all of you to come and say your final goodbyes to him. We can only have 25 people at a time in the funeral home.

Services will be Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road Nashville, TN 37211 starting at 3 p.m.

There will be a viewing service between the hours of 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. with the funeral service to start at 3 p.m.