Thomas Christopher Worley, age 52 of LaVergne, TN passed away on April 2, 2021. He was born in Lebanon, TN to the late Thomas and Patsy Merritt Worley. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandparents, Herbert and Hattie Merritt and Wilburn and Eddie Greer Worley; and nephew, William Lee Worley.

Chris is survived by his son, Kyle Worley and wife Hannah; brother, Eddie Worley; aunts, Shirley McGowen and husband William of Lebanon, TN and and Peggy McGowen of LaVergne, TN; and cousins, Deborah Sullivan and Rita Dillman.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, April 7, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 PM at Mullins Hill Cemetery.