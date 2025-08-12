OBITUARY: Chris Smith

Christopher “Chris” Taylor Smith, age 30, passed away Friday, August 8, 2025. He was born in Nashville, TN to Roland Smith and Christa Nichols. Chris was a 2014 graduate of LaVergne High School. He enjoyed the outdoors while fishing, hiking, and camping.

Chris is survived by his mother, Christa Nichols; dad, James Nichols; father, Roland Smith and his wife Mary; siblings, Haily Nicole McCormick, James Quintin Nichols, Madison Wheaton and her husband Geoffrey, and Morgan Mosley and her husband Doug; and niece, Selma Mosley.

Burial of Chris’ cremated remains will take place at Mapleview Cemetery.

Arrangements will be announced once they are scheduled.