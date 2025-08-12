OBITUARY: Chris Smith

Christopher “Chris” Taylor Smith, age 30, passed away Friday, August 8, 2025. He was born in Nashville, TN to Roland Smith and Christa Nichols. Chris was a 2014 graduate of LaVergne High School. He enjoyed the outdoors while fishing, hiking, and camping.
Chris is survived by his mother, Christa Nichols; dad, James Nichols; father, Roland Smith and his wife Mary; siblings, Haily Nicole McCormick, James Quintin Nichols, Madison Wheaton and her husband Geoffrey, and Morgan Mosley and her husband Doug; and niece, Selma Mosley.
Burial of Chris’ cremated remains will take place at Mapleview Cemetery.
Arrangements will be announced once they are scheduled.
This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.
This obituary was published by Obituaries provided free for the community.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!