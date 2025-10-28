OBITUARY: Chris Davenport

Mrs. Wilma Christine Davenport, age 93, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully Sunday, October 26, 2025 with her family by her side. She was a native of Cannon County, TN and a daughter of the late James and Mae Blanton Reed.

Chris was baptized in the Readyville Mill creek when she was a young girl. She talked about playing in the creek with her siblings even though her mother told her not to as she didn’t know how to swim. Chris attended Kittrell High School and spent her adult life in Murfreesboro. She worked at Reeves-Rogers Elementary School cafeteria for 30 years making many friends she considered family. Chris attended Bellwood Baptist Church for many years, then later Fair Havens Baptist Church. In her later years, she enjoyed riding through Cannon County and talking about her school friends and the old houses she used to live in. She loved the Woodbury hills.

Chris spent the last four and a half years at Stones River Manor. Her family would like to thank all of her caregivers. They are angels on earth.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to Stones River Manor, 205 Haynes Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

Chris is survived by her children, Roy Davenport and his wife Diane and Rita Davis and her husband David; she was Nonna to her grandchildren, Jake Davis and his wife Lynne and Rachel Young and her husband Jonathan; and five great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Roy Morris Davenport; brothers, Bobby Reed, Jacky Reed, and Grant Reed; and sisters, Carol Harris, Martha Leonard, Lucille Davenport, and Annie Reed.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, October 30, 2025 from 12:00noon until 2:45pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be David Davis, Jake Davis, Jonathan Young, Jason Reed, Cameron West, and Daryl Reed. Honorary pallbearers will be Elam Reed Young, Henry “Hank” Davis Young, and Brody Aley Davis.