Chester Lee Ward was born on December 28, 1931 in Ardmore OK to Mary (Gilliam) and George W. Ward. He passed away May 18th in Chickasha OK. He married Patsy June House on April 18, 1957, who precedes him in death.

Chester graduated from Hammon High School and SWOSU. He was a retired school administrator and enjoyed working in his yard. He was an active member of the Church of Christ in Fort Cobb.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Patsy and son Don Keith. He is survived by daughters Kim (Mike) Mitchell of Smyrna TN and Kelly Asher of Carnegie OK. Two grandsons, Kody Baker of Albuquerque NM and Casey Mitchell of Smyrna TN and a great granddaughter Keliana Baker of Albuquerque NM.

Graveside: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Fairlawn Cemetery

Elk City, Oklahoma

Services are under the direction of Ray & Martha’s Funeral Home, Carnegie, OK.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Ray & Martha's Funeral Home – Carnegie.

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