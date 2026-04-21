Chester Harley Lawson, Jr., age 84, went home to heaven on April 14th. He was dearly loved by his family and friends, and he will be deeply missed.

Harley was born on July 18, 1941, to Chester and Mossie Lawson in Cleveland, Tennessee. He had 9 siblings: Clarence, Lamar, A.J., Robert, Norma Sue, Hazel, Bertie Lou, Jean, and Eunice. He told many entertaining stories about his childhood and youth. In 1983 Harley married Carolyn Clark, and they lovingly blended their families.

After years of being a stone mason, Harley then worked for Roadway for 27 years. In 1993, he transferred to Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and worked at the Nashville Roadway until his retirement. His family laughed because Harley’s idea of retirement was working many hours a week mowing lawns and completing small remodeling projects through his company Lawson Services. He even mowed someone’s lawn the week before he died! Harley and Carolyn had several hobbies, but one of their favorites was getting to dance on the Wild Horse Saloon TV Show.

Harley was a faithful Christian and member of Northside Church in Murfreesboro, singing bass in the choir for many years. He and Carolyn made many good friends in their Sunday school class.

Harley is survived by his wife Carolyn, his son Bryon Lawson (Pam), their children Jacob and Kaitlyn; his stepson Bobby Bennett (Donna), their sons Robert (Tiffany) and Daniel; his stepdaughter Bari Brandon Pulley and her children Eric Brandon (Katie), Ashlee Brandon Hurst, Edward Pulley, and Kyle Pulley; his great-grandchildren Grayson and Theodore Brandon, and Blakely and Indie Hurtz.

Harley is preceded in death by his parents, several siblings, his son-in-law Edward Pulley, and his grandson Zachary Brandon.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Smith Family Funeral & Crematory Services, LLC – Murfreesboro.

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