Chester “Chet” Copeland, age 77 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, formerly of Berea, Kentucky, died November 2, 2020. He was born in Crossville, TN and was a son of the late Hubert and Trannie Copeland. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Andrew Copeland, as well as eight siblings.

Survivors include a daughter, Dawn Rae May and husband Ben of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Chase Lane Copeland of Georgetown, KY, Alexandria “Alex” May, Micah May and Hannah May, all of Murfreesboro; sisters, Hannah West and husband Edsel of Kingston, TN, Mary Goldshot of English, IN; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mr. Copeland was a 1968 graduate of Berea College and retired as a State Farm insurance agent after 36 years of service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the New Opportunity School for Women (www.nosw), 204 Chestnut Street ​Berea, KY 40403. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro and online guestbook is available for the Copeland family at www.woodfinchapel.com.