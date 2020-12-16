Chester “Chet” Copeland, age 77 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, formerly of Berea, Kentucky, died November 2, 2020. He was born in Crossville, TN and was a son of the late Hubert and Trannie Copeland. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Andrew Copeland, as well as eight siblings.
Survivors include a daughter, Dawn Rae May and husband Ben of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Chase Lane Copeland of Georgetown, KY, Alexandria “Alex” May, Micah May and Hannah May, all of Murfreesboro; sisters, Hannah West and husband Edsel of Kingston, TN, Mary Goldshot of English, IN; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Mr. Copeland was a 1968 graduate of Berea College and retired as a State Farm insurance agent after 36 years of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the New Opportunity School for Women (www.nosw), 204 Chestnut Street Berea, KY 40403. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro and online guestbook is available for the Copeland family at www.woodfinchapel.com.