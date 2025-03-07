OBITUARY: Cheryl Kruse

Cheryl J. Kruse of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, March 1, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Pittsburg, Kansas, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Glessie Crowe. She was also preceded in death by three siblings; Donald Crowe, Leonard Crowe and Vernetta Gabern.

Cheryl is survived by her husband of 53 years, Steve Kruse; sons, West Berberich and Corey (Michelle) Kruse; brother, Lowell (Mary) Crowe; sister, Betty (Johnny) Fitts; sister-in-law, Carolyn Miles; grandchildren, Elijah and Adeline Kruse; special nephew, Scott (Jodie) Stearns; beloved dogs, Sara and Effie; and her long-term friend and chosen sister, Jean Cline.

Cheryl married her best friend and one true love Steve Kruse on October 18th, 1974 in Kansas City, Missouri. Their courtship and marriage were truly remarkable and a great story.

Within hours of saying “I DO” they packed up everything they owned, along with Cheryl’s two young boys, West and Corey and moved to Nashville, Tennessee. The rest of the story is history. Cheryl and Steve were happily married for 50 years.

Her career in Property Management was legendary with her becoming a Vice-President of The Freeman Companies which encompassed 25,000 units in multiple states. Her superior intelligence, photographic memory and love and compassion for her employees and residents surpassed all expectations. To say she was well thought of and loved by so many would be an understatement!

In 1982 Cheryl was granted her request to move off-site and their family moved into their new home, next door to Jean, Bill & Hunter Meredith. In 1986 she created a position within The Freeman Companies for Jean and became her teacher and mentor of “all things property management.”

Management & Marketing Concepts was formed in 1988 by Jean with Hunter, her young son at her side. The company exists today after 37 years, now with Hunter at the helm, and more than 80 employees (they are all truly our family and what we are most proud of!)

The Kruse family moved to Rutherford County in 1995 with Cheryl joining Management & Marketing Concepts Inc (MMC Properties), as Vice-President of Operations. Her career with MMC spanned 17 years before her retirement. She is a Legend within the organization today!

Bob Kruse, Steve’s dad, moved to Murfreesboro to join his son and family and also became a valued asset to the MMC organization and worked side by side with Cheryl and Jean until he passed away, which left a huge void which Steve stepped up to fill. Steve remains an important part of the company today, always ready to come to our assistance wherever the need is.

A more devoted couple to each other and all that they love is not to be found! Always at her side Steve has been there to love her and care for her. It’s almost impossible to say their names without saying them both, they are so loved.

More than life itself Cheryl loved her grandchildren, Eli and Addie and leaves to them the legacy of a grandmother’s love and stored-up prayers!

Cheryl will be missed and is irreplaceable in our hearts and lives. Her first love was for her Lord God and we find comfort knowing that she is with The Son, Jesus Christ in Paradise today awaiting her crown!!!! You’ll find her in the gardens and with their beloved pets that have gone before.

A celebration of life will be announced by the family at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Cheryl’s honor to Doors of Hope at https://www.opendoorsofhope.org/