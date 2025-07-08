OBITUARY: Cheryl Benefield

Mrs. Cheryl Ann Benefield, age 62, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Thursday, July 3, 2025. She was a life long resident of Murfreesboro and the daughter of Johnny and Patsy Jacobs Hilliard. Mrs. Benefield owned and operated a school bus for the Rutherford County School system for 30 years. She enjoyed making flower arrangements and other crafts. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Benefield is survived by her mother, Patsy Hilliard; children, Tyler Benefield and his wife Harlee and Brittany Smitty and her husband A.J.; grandchildren, Aubrie, Annakate, Brentley, and Remi; brothers, Terry Hilliard and his wife Mary Jo and Curt Hilliard; brother-in-law, Benjie Blair and his wife Robin; nephews and nieces, Kendell, Makenzie, Blake, Matthew, Blair, Zack, Chase, and Livia. She was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Brent Benefield; father, Johnny Hilliard; parents-in-law, Dwight and Alean Benefield; and brother-in-law, Butch Benefield.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, July 13, 2025 from 3:00pm until 7:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Monday, July 14, 2025 at 2:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.