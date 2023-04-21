OBITUARY: Cheryl Ann Yorkey

Cheryl Ann Yorkey, age 67, passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023 at her residence.

She was born in Hartford, Connecticut and a resident of Rutherford County. Cheryl served in the United States Navy.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, Condy Kidwell and Mildred Buchonis Kidwell; and sister, Cindy Shown.

She is survived by her husband, Chris Yorkey; son, Bruce Mansker; sister, Barbara Johnson; brother, Robert Kidwell; and three grandchildren.

A celebration of life for Cheryl will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 924 Manson Crossing Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37128.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

