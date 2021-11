Cheryl Ann MacBeth, age 77, passed away on November 7, 2021.

She was born in New Haven, CT, and a resident of Murfreesboro.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell Bartholomew and Mary Igo Bartholomew.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan Lyons.

A memorial service is planned for a later date.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422