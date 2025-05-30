OBITUARY: Cheryl Ann Calvo-LoMauro

Cheryl Ann Calvo-LoMauro passed away on May 21, 2025 in Smyrna, Tennessee. She was born on February 22, 1980 in Nashville, Tennessee.

She is preceded in Death by her Father Christopher Calvo and her oldest sister Carrie Marie Calvo.

Cheryl is survived by her mother Cathy Luene Calvo, her oldest brother Christopher Antonio Calvo, her sister Cecilia Lauren Calvo, 6 nieces and nephews (Cheyenne, Miah, Tyrhe, Maddy, Kane, and Kila) and more than 100 cousins, uncles, aunts and great nieces and nephews.

Cheryl loved to spend time at the pool and anywhere she could be with her great nieces and nephews who called her gammy. Taking care of them like she had in the past with her own nieces and nephews whom she took in and raised like they were her own when their mother / her sister Carrie Marie passed away.

Cheryl will be missed and loved by her family and all who knew her.