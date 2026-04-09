Cherry Sue Smotherman Bowen, age 74 of Shelbyville, TN passed away at home after a brief battle with cancer on Friday, April 3, 2026.

She fought hard and kept her feisty attitude to the very end.

She leaves behind her devoted husband of 54 years, Jimmy Bowen. He cared for Cherry with the help of his sister Patricia until the end. She was the daughter of Alvin and Clara Belle Smotherman.

She was preceded in death by her son, Tommy Ray Bowen.

She is survived by her son, Joe David (Lisa) Bowen; and daughter, Jamie (Brian) Sanders. She had four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Patricia Bowen and Fay (Steve0 Jones and multiple nieces and nephews.

Cherry will be greatly missed by those who loved her, but she will live on in their memories and hearts.

There is no service planned at this time.

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This obituary was published by Murfreesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

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