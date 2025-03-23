OBITUARY: Chasity Hope Grubb

Chasity Hope Grubb, 47, of Smyrna, TN, went to be with our Lord on March 3, 2025. Chasity is forever remembered by her loving children, Duncan, Sophie, Jack, and Devlin; her parents, Jackie (Trail) and David Preston and Carl and Mary Brackett; her sisters, Megan and Grace; her grandparents, Ed & Brenda Brackett; her vast and fabulous extended family; and her many dear friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Andrew; her sister, Melodie; and her cherished grandparents, Granny, Pa, and Mama Pat.

Visitation will be held at Smyrna Church of Christ on March 14 from 4-8 pm and March 15 from 11-1. There will be a Celebration of Life at 1 pm at Smyrna Church of Christ, followed by a burial at the Gnat Hill Cemetery in Beech Grove, TN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Smyrna Church of Christ or to the Gnat Hill Cemetery.

