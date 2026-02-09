OBITUARY: Charlotte Lynn Gord

Charlotte Lynn Gord, age 58, resident of Murfreesboro, TN departed this life on Wednesday afternoon, January 28, 2026 at 3:46 PM at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro. Charlotte was born on April 22, 1967 in Memphis, TN.

Charlotte enjoyed going on cruises, dining out, watching movies, older television shows, fishing and relaxing and being a stay at home mom.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her grandparents, Raymond and Maimie McCord; father, Robert J. Stephens; aunt, Mary Alice Cooper and husband, Johnny.

She is survived by her life partner of 20 years, Voyn Hogan of Lascassas; mother, Frances Stephens; sons, Mark (Jesse) Blevins of Grand Rapids, Iowa and Tim Blevins of Memphis, TN; daughter, Kelsey Gord of Murfreesboro; sister, Robin (Kevin) Covington of Cordova, TN; nephew, Jacob Covington of Cordova, TN; brother, Danny Stephens of Oakland, TN; niece, Brianna Stephens of Jackson, TN; and grandchildren, AJ, TJ, Levi, Isaac, Hunter, Hazel and Nala Rose of Grand Rapids, Iowa.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Friday, February 13, 2026 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Also will be 11:00 AM-1:00 PM, Saturday, February 14, 2026.

Chapel service will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, February 14, 2026 at Jennings and Ayers with Bro. Jim Powers officiating. Burial will follow in Bradleys Creek Cemetery with Mark Blevins, Tim Blevins, Kelsey Gord, Voyn Hogan, Robbie Craton, Maxwell Vongrassmy serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

