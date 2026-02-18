OBITUARY: Charlotte Gail Williams Dixon

Charlotte Gail Williams Dixon, age 80, of Hendersonville, Tennessee, formerly of Shelbyville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on February 16, 2026, surrounded by her loving family. She was of the Church of Christ faith.

Charlotte was born April 3, 1945, in Rutherford County, Tennessee, to the late Annie Mai Edwards Williams and Jesse Sewell Williams. She graduated from nursing school in 1963 and devoted more than 45 years to a career as an LPN, working in med/surg, home health, and rehabilitation centers. Charlotte truly had the heart of a caregiver, faithfully tending to those in need throughout her life, including caring for her daughter while bedridden in the final years of her life.

Charlotte loved her family deeply, and she was happiest when everyone was together- especially her grandchildren. She cherished time spent visiting, laughing, and making memories with them. She also enjoyed cooking for her family, particularly during the holidays and everyone looked forward to gathering around her table for her cornbread dressing.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Charles Ray Dixon; her daughter, Kimberly Dawn Dixon; her son-in-law, Sam Body; her sisters, Dessie Jordan, Evelyn Hall, Effie Brinkley, Ann Williams, and Peggy Wilson; and her brothers, Jesse Williams Jr., Howard Williams, and James “Jim” Williams.

She is survived by her brothers, John (Brenda) Williams of Washington State and Hank Williams of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; and her children: daughters Gina (David) Brandon of Tullahoma, Tennessee, Pam (Nick) Paul of Nashville, Tennessee, and Rhonda Body of Ringgold, Georgia; and son Charles (Chuck) Dixon of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Brittany Gail Snively, Justin Brandon, Josh Brandon, Hayden Body, Rachel Body, Colby Dixon, Lydia Dixon, Madelyn Paul, and Teddy Paul, as well as countless nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be held Thursday, February 19, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. https://www.jenningsandayers.com

Funeral services will be held Friday, February 20, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

