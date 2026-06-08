Charlie Knox Hasty, age 41/2 months went to be with his Heavenly Father June 3, 2026. He was born January 13, 2026 in Murfreesboro, TN to Kelsey and Patrick Hasty. Charlie is preceded in death by his uncle, Andrew Hasty and grandfather, Billy Hasty.

Though his time on earth was brief, Charlie brought immeasurable joy to all who knew him. He was a happy, smiley baby whose bright eyes and sweet smile could light up any room and brighten even the hardest day. Charlie was dearly loved by his brothers and sisters, who cherished every moment spent with him. His precious life, though short, left a lasting imprint on the hearts of his family, and he will forever be remembered with love.

Charlie is survived by his loving parents, Kelsey and Patrick Hasty; siblings, Elliott Grace Hasty, Andrew Ryan Hasty, Boston Hayes Hasty, and Beckham Chase Hasty; grandparents, Michael and Tonia Boston, Terry Olkowski; aunts and uncles, Crystal Wilburn, Jennifer and Martin Puryear, and Kiley Boston.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held Saturday, June 6th at 1:30 p.m. at Shelbyville Mills Baptist Church. Charlie’s life will be honored by his fathers’ words of comfort, remembrance and love. Charlie was laid to rest at Willow Mount Cemetery with a private ceremony.

Feldhaus-Gowen-Smith Chapel is honored to be serving the family of Charlie Knox Hasty.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Feldhaus-Gowen-Smith Chapel.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email