OBITUARY: Charlie Francis Harrison

Charlie F. Harrison, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, with family by his side. He was a native of and lifelong resident of the Crescent community.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, William Colie and Mazie Harrison. He is survived by his beloved wife, Jane Dunn Harrison of 73 years, one daughter, Brenda (Steve) Frost, one granddaughter, Angel (Jonathan) Bruce, 2 great grandchildren, Courtney (Cody) Cruse and Steven (Madi) Byrum and 5 great great grandchildren, Kaiden, Kora, Korbin Cruse and Dixie, and Charlie Byrum. He is also survived by his cherished sister, Nancy (Ray) Potts.

Charlie grew up on a farm and loved raising cattle. He also worked at General Electric for 31 years. He liked to fish and grew a big garden. Sharing with others was a joy for him. He was a member of Crescent church of Christ.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Friday June 6, 2025, from 12pm – 2pm with services to follow at 2pm in the chapel. Pastor Darryl Lewis will be officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Alive Hospice, or Crescent church of Christ Building fund.