Charles Wade Parker, age 80, native and lifelong resident of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died at home on May 1, 2022. He was the son of the late Edna Eula Foster and Herschel Parker.

Wade attended Central High School and was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a Murfreesboro fireman for many years and owned a landscaping service after retiring from the Murfreesboro Fire Dept.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Eakin Parker; his daughter and son-in-law, Penny and Roderick Graham, of Costa Mesa, CA; his stepson, Daniel Harris, of Tallahassee, FL; his stepdaughter, Amanda Harris Gray, and her husband, Jeff, of Franklin; his step-granddaughters, Jenna, Jacey, and Jordan Gray, of Franklin; his half-brothers, Ralph Vance, Jr, and Tom D. Vance, all of Murfreesboro.

There will be a visitation at 1938 Bradyville Pk. Murfreesboro, beginning at 2 pm on Monday, May 9.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Wounded Warrior Project.

https://www.woodfinchapel.com

