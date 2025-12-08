OBITUARY: Charles Sutton Brandon

Charles Sutton Brandon passed away on December 5, 2025. He was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County.

Charles played football at Central High School under Coach Lee Pate and was selected for the All-American Team. He went on to play football for Abilene Christian College on a full scholarship. After college he taught school and coached his entire career at Bass Jr. High in West Nashville. Charles enjoyed giving to his friends and the children in his neighborhood. He was also an avid lover of all animals.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Ray Campbell Brandon Sr. and Ruth Webb Brandon; lifelong companion, Thelma C. Pratt; brother, Ray Campbell Brandon Jr.; sister, Martha Brandon Newman. He is survived by his nephews, Ray “Bud” Campbell Brandon III, Thomas Clark Brandon, Charlie Newman; niece, Laurie Newman, great-nieces and nephews, Clark Brandon, Connor Brandon and Casey Brandon.

Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Monday, December 8, 2025, at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. A chapel service will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, at Jennings and Ayers. Burial will be 2:30 Tuesday following the service at Harpeth Hills Cemetery at 9090 TN-100, Nashville, TN 37221. Friends will serve as active pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

