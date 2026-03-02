Charles Scott Ashworth, age 63, passed away 1/29/2026 at Vanderbilt Bedford Hospital in Shelbyville, TN, after a ten plus year battle with ALS.

Charles was born June 8, 1962, in Nashville, TN to Charles Ashworth and Jean Pewitt. He graduated from Franklin High School in Franklin, TN. Before his diagnosis, Charles worked at Haley’s Tools/Stamping.

Charles is survived by his daughter Kayla (Austin) Woodall, and grandchildren Noah Garrard, Jonah Garrard, Brooklyn Woodall and Jameson Woodall. He is also survived by his brother William Pewitt.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Jean Pewitt (Billy Pewitt), and father Charles Ashworth, and his brother Chris Ashworth.

“Flowers grow in the valley”

Samatha Ebert

Funeral Services Provided By Smith Family Funeral & Crematory Services, LLC – Smyrna 1939 Almaville Rd, Smyrna, TN 37167

This obituary was published by Smith Family Funeral & Crematory Services, LLC – Smyrna.

