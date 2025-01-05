OBITUARY: Charles Ronnie Nabors

Charles Ronnie Nabors, age 79 of Mt. Juliet, TN, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2024. A native of Wilson County, TN, he was the son of the late Walter V. Nabors and Pattie Grissom Nabors Taylor. Charles was also preceded in death by his stepfather, James Taylor, siblings, Mary Katherine Horton, Jackie Nabors, Kennith Nabors, Judy Nabors, and Linda Jackson.

Charles is survived by his wife of 56 ½ years, Bobbie June Edwards Nabors; daughter, Michelle Queen and her husband Ben of Mt. Juliet, TN; granddaughter, Ella Queen of Mt. Juliet, TN; sister, Kaye Dickens and her husband Ronnie of LaFayette, TN; and sister-in-law, Lin Nabors of Jennings, LA.

Visitation with the family will be held Monday, January 6, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. The funeral service will be held Monday, January 6, 2025, at 2:00 PM following the visitation with Pastor Stephen Stewart officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Charles attended Cornerstone Baptist Church, was a US Army veteran, and retired from Bridgestone after 33 ½ years of service.

