Charles R. Mullins, age 80, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. A native of the Blackman Community he was preceded in death by his parents, James Hershel and Mildred Alsup Mullins; and his loving wife, Charlene Dotson Mullins.

Funeral services will be Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at Florence Church of Christ. Brother Jimmy Carver and Brother Herb Alsup will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

He is survived by his children, Jeff Mullins and his wife Kim, Tim Mullins and his wife Shelley, and Kathy Oxley and her husband Jimmy all of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Erin Mullins, Jackson Oxley, Abby Mullins, Max Oxley, and Charlie Oxley all of Murfreesboro; brothers, James Mullins and his wife Margie of Murfreesboro, and Thurman Mullins and his wife Ann of Gladeville, TN.

Mr Mullins was a member of Florence Church of Christ. He owned and operated Mullins Jewelry Store in Murfreesboro for many years.

Visitation will be Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Charles Robert Mullins, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.