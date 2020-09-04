Charles Robert “Bob” Mingle, Jr., age 68, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Robert Mingle, Sr. and Esther Siske Mingle.

Mr. Mingle is survived by his wife of 49 years, Teresa Mayes Mingle; sons, Charles Robert “Rob” Mingle, III and Brent Andrew Mingle; guardian children, Ranessa Gaughan and Justin Barrett; daughter-in-law, Lisa Mingle; sisters, Marie Macanally and husband Joe, and Pat Barker and husband Mark; and 10 grandchildren.

Mr. Mingle was a member and deacon at East Main Church of Christ, and recently attended Sharpesville Church of Christ. He believed in sharing the Gospel with everyone, and that was evident in his many evangelism efforts. He enjoyed preaching, teaching, serving the Lord, and training Walking Horses.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, September 7, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Mingle’s memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, or Potter Children’s Home, 2350 Nashville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42101.