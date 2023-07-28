OBITUARY: Charles Phillip ‘Phil’ Bivens

Charles Phillip “Phil” Bivens, 71, of Dyersburg and Murfreesboro, TN, left behind the struggles of this life in favor of his eternal reward in Heaven on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

He was born on July 5, 1952, in Dyersburg, TN, to the late & very Godly Charles Hassel & Annie Carolyn (Lambert) Bivens.

Phil was a longtime champion for justice & was employed as both a private practice attorney & later as an elected official serving in the capacity of District Attorney General of Dyer & Lake Counties, TN. He was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Dyersburg, serving in multiple leadership roles throughout his tenure there.

Phil Bivens was a legend. Whatever he did, he did with all his might. He was the kind of husband that love songs are written about. He was a perfect father, without exception. He was a living, breathing, walking example of the love of Christ extended to literally all around him. He sought justice every day of his career for those who were wronged. He never raised his voice in anger. He exemplified every Christ-like quality a man can strive for. Phil Bivens, The General, Pops, was a legend.

Already walking the streets of gold, those he joins include his parents, his in-laws Clayton & Betty Owens, his precious sisters Betty Motley & husband James and Sandra Prince & husband Larry, brother-in-law Danny Hollingsworth & brother-in-law Robert Morris “Bob” Stallings. They undoubtedly already share a mansion in Heaven, as they were always together playing card games.

Those left to celebrate his life & profound legacy are first & foremost his devoted wife of over 46 years, Barbara. She was Phil’s greatest treasure in this life. He leaves behind one daughter, Jessica Bivens Merriman, of Murfreesboro, TN, her husband Danny (the favorite son-in-law), and his adored grandchildren, Audrey, Cambry & Tate. He is also survived by two cherished sisters, Nancy Stallins of Germantown, TN, and Patsy Hollingsworth of Collierville, TN.

Phil absorbed family & drew in everyone around him with his faithful, unwavering love & steadfastness. Honorary family members include Holly Merriman, Lori Olsen & family, Marvin Shavus & family, Pat & John Cherry, William & Lyn Owens, Shaun Elliott & son Gavin, Heather Bradley, and Jamie & Joanna Hawkins-Hudson.

A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church in Phil’s lifelong home of Dyersburg, TN, on Thursday, August 3, at 3 PM. Visitation will be held from 1 – 3 PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to crisis pregnancy centers that support & facilitate adoption of newborn babies awaiting their earthly families.

And from one of Phil’s favorite songs:

Go rest high on that mountain,

for son, your work on earth is done.

Go to Heaven a-shouting

love for the Father & the Son.

