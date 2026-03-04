OBITUARY: Charles Pendergrast

Charles Pendergrast, age 77, passed away March 1, 2026 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and worked as a machine operator.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Pendergrast and Viola May Pendergrast; and siblings, John Louise Brown, William Pendergrast, Louise Pendergrast, Billy Pendergrast, Robert Pendergrast, Floyd Pendergrast, Patsy Pendergrast, Doyle Pendergrast.

He is survived by his wife, Becky Watley Pendergrast; children, Roy (Ina) Pendergrast, Curtis, Christy (Jeremy); grandchildren, Ashley (Chris), Austin (Molly), Chris, Devin (Gabrial), Noah (Audrie), Blake (Ashley), Mark (Zoe); and nine great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 12:00 PM until time of chapel service at 2:00 PM, Thursday, March 5, 2026 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

