OBITUARY: Charles Pearson

Charles Pearson, age 89, passed away at his residence on November 19, 2025. He served in the United States Navy. Charles was a native of Maryland and was self-employed carpenter.

Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Faye Marie Pearson; parents, Joe and Sue Kelley Pearson; brother, Pete Pearson; sister, Suzanne Pearson.

He is survived by sons, Charles G. (Teresa) Pearson Jr., William (Susan) Howard Pearson; daughters, Teresa (Sam) Faulk, Shirley (Jeff) Faulk, Debra Pearson; grandchildren, Kelly (Wes), Gary (Meredith), Jennifer (Brent), Brennan (Megan), Timothy, Tonya, Jenny; 10 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren.

No service is planned at this time.

