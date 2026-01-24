OBITUARY: Charles Oliver Leyhew

Charles Oliver Leyhew, 66, of Murfreesboro, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2026, surrounded by his family.

Born on August 13, 1959, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Chuck was the son of John and Eva Leyhew. He graduated from Oakland High School in 1978. After 36 years of dedicated service, he retired from Nissan in 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Terri Leyhew; his daughters, Amanda (Jerry) Robinson and Kimberly (Troy) Broughton, son, Bruce (Krissy) Comer; his seven grandchildren, Hunter and Shelby Broughton, Matthew, Eli, and John Robinson, Ryker and Scarlett Comer; his brothers, Jim (Debbie) Leyhew, Jody (Wendy) Leyhew; many nieces and nephews; and his parents, John and Eva Leyhew. He was preceded in death by his brother, Barry Leyhew; grandparents Tully and Mattie Barrett, and Sam and Estelle Leahew.

A celebration of Chuck’s life will be held on Saturday, January 31, 2026, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Walter Hill First Baptist Church. Please dress casually. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.