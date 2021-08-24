Charles Matthew Gibbs, age 35, passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021.

He was a native of McMinnville, TN, and has been a resident of Murfreesboro since 2008. Matt worked at Mahle Filter Systems, North America.

Matt was a loving son, brother, grandson, and uncle. He had a love for playing the guitar and for music. He had a passion for the TN Vols, Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs, and all other Chicago teams except for the White Sox. He loved watching Andy Griffith reruns. He also had a passion for maintaining his lawn, ferns, and tomato plants.

Matt is survived by his father, Donald Gibbs, Jr., mother, and step-father, Tammy and Kyle Parker, brother and sister-in-law, Donald “Josh” and Leah Gibbs, sister, Haley Parker, special nephew and niece, Braxton and Kennedy Gibbs, grandparents, Charles Pritchard, Bert and Mary Hutchinson, Donald Gibbs, Sr., Peggy Douglas, Aunts, Tina (Robert) Haynes, Tricia (Shannon) Hodge, Sharrice (Bobby) Scott, Angel (Cary) Laman, uncle, Steven Gibbs and several cousins. Matt was preceded in death by grandparent, Mary E. Pritchard.

Visitation will be Tuesday, August 24, 2021, 4:00 pm – 7:00 PM at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Jennings and Ayers Chapel with Cody Turner officiating.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.