OBITUARY: Charles Lee Williamson

Mr. Charles Lee Williamson, age 100, of Smyrna, TN passed away peacefully with his family by his side Thursday, November 14, 2024. He was born in Smyrna to the late Lonnie Lee and Helen Hodge Williamson. Mr. Williamson was a 1942 graduate of Smyrna High School. He then proudly served his country in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II. Upon his return from his miliary service, Mr. Williamson married Margie Dixon. He worked for the Smyrna Lane Company for 37 years. He was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church serving in many capacities. He was also an early member of the Smyrna Volunteer Fire Department. In his retirement, Mr. Williamson tended to rental property and in his spare time enjoyed golf, bridge, gardening, and being with his family. He has always been an avid Vanderbilt Commodore and most recently a Titans fan. He loved people and enjoyed life.

Mr. Williamson is survived by his wife of 74 years, Margie Dixon Williamson; children, Lonnie Williamson and his wife Phoebe and Vickie Mathis and her husband Bill; grandchildren, Trey Mathis and his wife Rachel, Adam Mathis, Rachel Moore and her husband Brett, and Andie Martin and her husband Drew; great grandchildren, Gavin, Henry, Caroline, Rogue, and Rayne Lee; and brother in law, M.C. Steele. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Malcolm Williamson and his wife Aileen, and sisters, Peggy Parsons and her husband Hoyt and Dorothy “Dot” Steele.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Pavillion and Gentiva Hospice for their above and beyond care of Mr. Williamson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church Smyrna or Mid Cumberland Meals on Wheels in memory of Mr. Williamson.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, November 20, 2024 from 10:00am until 12:00noon at First Presbyterian Church in Smyrna. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 12noon at First Presbyterian Church in Smyrna. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery.